No, Jama Masjid Isn’t Issuing Fatwa Against Tanishq Advertisement

Several social media users have shared a still from the controversial Tanishq advertisement which was withdrawn by the company, with a claim that Ahmed Bukhari, shahi imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid will issue a fatwa against the said ad.

However, Syed Shaban Bukhari, vice shahi imam at Delhi’s Jama Masjid told The Quint that the claim is false and that no such fatwa will be issued against the Tanishq advertisement.