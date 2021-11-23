Did Indonesia's 'Queen' Convert to Hinduism With 30,000 Followers? No!

A photo is being shared massively on social media platforms with the claim that the Queen of Indonesia Sukmawati Sukarnoputri has converted to Hinduism from Islam with her 30,000 followers.

However, we found that the photo is from 2017 and shows KRA Mahindrani Kooswidyanthi Paramasari, a member of Karaton Solo Palace in Central Java, who had converted to Hinduism on 17 July 2017.