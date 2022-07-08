WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around Rahul Gandhi, Aphelion Phenomenon & More

However, we noticed that Zee News' report was misleading.

1. Zee News aired an altered clip to claim that Gandhi was defending the accused in the Udaipur killing.

2. Gandhi was talking about the people who vandalised his office at Wayanad, Kerala, on 24 June and not about the Udaipur incident.

Later, Zee News issued a clarification about the report.

The anchor, Rohit Ranjan, was arrested by the Chhattisgarh Police from Ghaziabad. Ranjan has approached the Supreme Court for relief.

You can read the story here.