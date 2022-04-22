WebQoof Recap: From Misinformation Around Jahangirpuri Violence to MP Clashes

We found that the photo is from 2020, when two people who were referred to as "COVID-19 warriors" by the police, were seen roaming the locality in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun along with cops.

Further, speaking to The Quint, Budaun Additional Superintendent of Police (SP), City, Praveen Singh Chauhan said that they were seen walking in the Jalandhari Sarai locality to appeal to the people to stay at homes during COVID-19 times.

You can read our fact-check here.