WebQoof Recap: From Misinformation Around Jahangirpuri Violence to MP Clashes
From misinformation around Jahangirpuri violence to communal clashes in MP – all that misled people this week.
From misinformation around the violence that broke out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on 16 April that had injured nine people to recent communal clashes in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone on the occasion of Ram Navami, here's what misled people this week.
1. 2020 Photo From UP's Budaun Falsely Linked to Jahangirpuri Violence
Following the communal clashes that broke out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on 16 April, a photo which shows two men wearing saffron scarves and holding sticks while walking with police personnel is being shared linking it to the violence.
We found that the photo is from 2020, when two people who were referred to as "COVID-19 warriors" by the police, were seen roaming the locality in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun along with cops.
Further, speaking to The Quint, Budaun Additional Superintendent of Police (SP), City, Praveen Singh Chauhan said that they were seen walking in the Jalandhari Sarai locality to appeal to the people to stay at homes during COVID-19 times.
You can read our fact-check here.
2. Video From 2018 Muharram Procession Falsely Linked to Recent Khargone Clashes
A video, which shows a mob brandishing guns and knives, and also shouting provocative slogans in front of a temple, is being shared on social media linking it to the recent communal clashes in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone on the occasion of Ram Navami.
However, we found that the video is from a Muharram procession that took place in 2018 in Khargone.
This was also confirmed to The Quint by a freelance journalist named Tarun Soni who clarified that the viral video is nearly four years old.
You can read our fact-check here.
3. 2019 Video From Pro-CAA Rally Revived, Shared as Recent Video From Jahangirpuri
A video showing a group of people raising slogans in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the police is shared linking it to the Jahangirpuri violence.
The men in the video can be seen chanting for cops and the administration to use the lathi or the rod.
4. Scene From a Documentary Shared as 'Children Getting Arms Training in Madrasas'
A video which shows children wearing skull caps who can be seen holding guns and practising their aim, while a few adults guide them, is being shared on social media with a claim that it shows an Indian madrasa teaching children how to use arms and ammunition.
However, the clip is taken from Al Jazeera's 2015 documentary about Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant ISIL and Taliban.
You can read our fact-check here.
5. No, Pro-Pakistan Slogans Weren't Raised in Owaisi’s Presence in Rajasthan
A video of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi's visit to Jaipur, Rajasthan is being shared on social media, where the leader is thronged by people, who can be heard raising slogans.
The video is being shared to claim that 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans were raised near a mosque in Owaisi's presence.
However, we found in two different videos of the gathering, we found that a man chanted "Owaisi sahab zindabad," to which other people responded saying "zindabad zindabad".
Further, Jaipur police in a tweet had clarified that police had looked into the video and found that there were no "anti-national" slogans being raised.
You can read our fact-check here.
