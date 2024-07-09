ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Tariffs for All Religious Places in Tamil Nadu are The Same, Claim is False!

TANGEDCO called the claim "false," and mentioned that the rates for all religious spaces were the same.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
A viral WhatsApp message has claimed that electricity tariff rates for temples are different than those for mosques and churches in Tamil Nadu.

  • Users said, "Electricity rate in Tamil Nadu For mosques and churches are Rs.2.85 per unit but for Hindu temples are Rs.8.00 per unit."



This is the viral claim going around WhatsApp.

(Source: The Quint) 

We received a query about this on our WhatsApp tipline number.

This claim also went viral in 2022 and 2022. Archives of those posts can be found here and here.

Is this true?: The claim is false.

  • The Joint Director of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) confirmed to The Quint that the electricity prices are the same, irrespective of Mosques, Temples or Churches.

  • They also called the claim "false."

  • None of the old tariff orders of TANGEDCO specify different prices for different places of worship in Tamil Nadu.

How did we find out?: The Quint reached out to TANGEDCO to inquire about the viral claim and confirmed that the claim was "false."

  • They also mentioned that the present tariff rates in Tamil Nadu for religious places were the same.

  • They are: 0-120 Units - Rs.02.90/- per Unit and above 120 Units - Rs.07.15/- per unit.

  • Along with their reply, TANGEDCO sent a copy of a tariff to us. 'II-C' takes note of 'actual places of worship' and lists the prices. However, it does not specify particular religious places.

TANGEDCO called the claim "false," and mentioned that the rates for all religious spaces were the same.

These are the tariff rates as of 30 June 2023.

(Source: Accessed by The Quint)

  • Here is the full link to the tariff order from 30 June 2023.

Conclusion: The message is false as TANGEDCO does not specify tariff rates according to different places of worship.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

