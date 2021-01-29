Dr Kafeel Khan’s Photo, Shot in Rajasthan, Falsely Linked to Delhi

An image of Dr Kafeel Khan, suspended paediatrician, who has been absolved of charges of medical negligence and corruption in connection with the Gorakhpur's BRD hospital tragedy of 2017, is being circulated with the claim that he was in Delhi recently in a farmer’s attire.

However, speaking to The Quint’s WebQoof team, Dr Kafeel Khan said that he hasn’t been to Delhi in the last one month and that the image is a screengrab of a video that was shot on 25 January in a village in Rajasthan. Constable Tejpal, too, confirmed the same to us and that the video was shot in his presence.