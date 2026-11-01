'You Cannot Run Anywhere': Rahul's Warning to Modi at Ramlila Anti-CEC Protest

On 1 November, Rahul Gandhi led the INDIA bloc’s ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, directly accusing Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of electoral misconduct.

Gandhi alleged large-scale voter deletions and manipulation of electoral rolls, asserting that these actions undermined the legitimacy of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The rally, attended by senior opposition leaders, demanded Kumar’s resignation and pledged legal action against those responsible for the alleged “vote theft.”