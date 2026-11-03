This Video Doesn’t Show Congress Workers Injured During Police Firing in Delhi

Following the 'Chalo Dilli' rally led by the Indian National Congress (INC) at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, visuals claiming to show Congress workers being attacked by Delhi police are going viral on social media.

The claim: A user shared two videos with the caption, "4 Congress workers have reportedly been killed and 10 injured in Delhi Police firing. The situation remains tense, with reports of attacks on embassies in #Delhi"