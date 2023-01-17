Did the British Government Confer the Title of ‘Mahatma’ on MK Gandhi? No!

A graphic claiming that the title of 'Mahatma' was bestowed on the Father of the Nation, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, by the British Government in 1938 is going viral on social media platforms.

Who shared the claim?: Rishi Bagree, who has been called out several times for spreading misinformation, and other social media users have shared it, mentioning that it was a memorandum by the British Government.