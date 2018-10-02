Fan of Western Wear to Half-Clad Fakir: The Man that Gandhi Was

Bapu, Father of the Nation, Leader, and Visionary. Gandhi was known to don many hats. But who was the real Gandhi? Was he a flawed man?

Did you know that long before he preached vegetarianism to the world, he had secretly relished meat. Long before he spun khadi and taught us Indians to be self-reliant he had forced his wife and children to sport Western wear. Gandhi's striking confessions in his autobiography, The story of my experiments with truth, reveal the man behind the Mahatma.