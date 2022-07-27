This Video Is of a Collapsed Bridge in MP, Not of Bundelkhand Expressway

A video showing a collapsed bridge is being shared on social media with a claim that it happened on the Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, and goes on to take a dig at the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state.

However, we found that the video is from Madhya Pradesh, when a portion of a service road to a bridge on the Kaliasot river in Raisen district caved in on 25 July.

The incident happened in the Mandideep area on National Highway 46, and no casualties were reported.