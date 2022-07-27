This Video Is of a Collapsed Bridge in MP, Not of Bundelkhand Expressway
The video shows a bridge collapse in the Mandideep area in Madhya Pradesh.
A video showing a collapsed bridge is being shared on social media with a claim that it happened on the Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, and goes on to take a dig at the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state.
However, we found that the video is from Madhya Pradesh, when a portion of a service road to a bridge on the Kaliasot river in Raisen district caved in on 25 July.
The incident happened in the Mandideep area on National Highway 46, and no casualties were reported.
CLAIM
The video is being shared along with the claim in Hindi that reads, "बुंदेलखंड एक्सप्रेस-वे के हालात..यही है असली बीजेपी सरकार की हकीकत. अभी कुछ दिन पहले प्रधानमंत्री जी इसी एक्सप्रेस-वे का उद्घाटन किए हैं धन्य है. अच्छा है ईश्वर जी के आशीर्वाद से कोई अनहोनी नहीं हुई नहीं तो उत्तर प्रदेश की बीजेपी सरकार कहीं मुँह दिखाने लायक नहीं रहती. लगता है क्वालिटी कंट्रोल वाले ड्रोन की बैटरी चार्ज्ड नहीं है? #modi #vikash."
(Translation: This is the condition of Bundelkhand Expressway. This is the reality of the BJP government. Just a few days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated this Expressway. Glad, no untoward incident has taken place, else the BJP government couldn't have shown its face to anyone.)
WHAT WE FOUND
While searching on Facebook with the keywords, we found some users sharing the video, saying that the incident was from Madhya Pradesh.
We conducted a keyword search, and found multiple reports about the bridge collapse.
According to a report in India Today, a portion of the approach road to a bridge on the Kaliasot river near Mandideep area had caved in. The bridge is a part of NH 46 and a 45-km-stretch of road has been built at an estimated cost of a little over Rs 500 crore.
The state government said that heavy rains led to the collapse, the report read.
ABP News showed live visuals from the spot, which matched the video shared with the false claim.
In the video, the police personnel can be heard saying that the service lane part of the bridge at Mandideep over the Kaliasot river had collapsed.
Here's a side-by-side comparison of the two.
WHAT ABOUT BUNDELKHAND EXPRESSWAY?
A portion of the road caved in at the expressway after rains on 21 July, as per UP Expressway Industrial Authority spokesperson Durgesh Upadhyay, The Quint's reportorted.
The incident happened at Chhiriya near Salempur, where two cars and a motorcycle met with accidents, due to the fractures on the expressway.
The Bundelkhand Expressway, a four-lane expressway of 296 kilometres connecting Bharatkoop in Chitrakoot with Kudrel in Etawah, passing through seven districts, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 16 July.
Clearly, a video showing a bridge collapse in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district is being shared on social media with the false claim that it is from the Bundelkhand Expressway.
