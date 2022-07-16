PM Modi Inaugurates 296 KM-long Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, July 16, 2022 inaugurated the 296-km-long Bundelkhand Expressway, which passes through seven districts of Uttar Pradesh and has been constructed at a cost of around ₹14,850 crore.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed Mr. Modi by offering him a local 'Bundeli' stole at the inauguration ceremony at Kaitheri village in Orai tehsil of Jalaun district.

"I urge every village to celebrate 75 years of India's independence. We must guard against anything that can harm our progress," the PM was quoted as saying by PTI news agency.