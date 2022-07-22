Days After Inauguration by PM Modi, Bundelkhand Expressway Caves In Due to Rain

Less than a week after it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, parts of the Bundelkhand Expressway caved in due to heavy rain, raising questions about the newly-finished structure.

A portion of the road developed one-and-a-half-foot-deep potholes due to rains at Chiriya Salempur in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district on Wednesday night, 21 July, as per UP Expressway Industrial Authority spokesperson Durgesh Upadhyay.