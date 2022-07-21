Presidential Election Results Live: In Murmu Vs Sinha, Counting of Votes Today

Indian Presidential Election Results 2022 News Live Updates: The counting of votes in the presidential election will be held on Wednesday, 20 July, to decide the winner of the race to the Rashtrapati Bhavan: the National Democratic Alliance's Droupadi Murmu or the Opposition's joint candidate Yashwant Sinha.

The counting of votes will begin at 11 am at the Parliament House.

Voting in the election had taken place on Monday with ballots being cast by MPs at the Parliament House in Delhi and by MLAs and chief ministers in state Assemblies across the country.

Murmu appears to have a clear edge over Sinha as over 60 percent of the votes are expected to be in her favour. The next president is scheduled to take oath on 25 July, a day after sitting president Ram Nath Kovind's tenure ends.