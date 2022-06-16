This Video of Nupur Sharma Repeating the Famous ‘How’s the Josh’ Dialogue Is Old

A video which shows suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma with a group of people, saying the popular dialogue from the film 'Uri-The Surgical Strike', "How's the Josh? High Sir!" is being shared on social media claiming it is a recent video made in the backdrop of the controversy over her disparaging remarks against The Prophet.

Nupur Sharma's remarks against Islam and Prophet Muhammad on a TV debate led to massive embarrassment for the nation, as several nations condemned the remarks by the ruling party's spokesperson.