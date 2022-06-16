This Video of Nupur Sharma Repeating the Famous ‘How’s the Josh’ Dialogue Is Old
The video is not recent and was posted by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Shamra in January 2019.
A video which shows suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma with a group of people, saying the popular dialogue from the film 'Uri-The Surgical Strike', "How's the Josh? High Sir!" is being shared on social media claiming it is a recent video made in the backdrop of the controversy over her disparaging remarks against The Prophet.
Nupur Sharma's remarks against Islam and Prophet Muhammad on a TV debate led to massive embarrassment for the nation, as several nations condemned the remarks by the ruling party's spokesperson.
However, we found that the video is from 2019 and was not shot recently. Sharma had posted the video on her Facebook and Twitter accounts on 26 January 2019, on the occasion of Republic Day.
She had tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the film's lead actor Vicky Kaushal.
CLAIM
The video is being shared with the claim stating that this is how Sharma is reacting to the recent controversy.
The claims further hail Sharma for keeping her "spirits up".
What We Found
The dialogue "How's the josh? High Sir!" from the film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' that was released in 2019 went massively viral.
As Nupur Sharma was saying the same dialogue, we looked with relevant keywords and found the video published on her Twitter account on 26 January 2019.
She wrote that she was celebrating "Republic Day with her old college friends."
Clearly, a video from 2019 is being shared now falsely claiming that Nupur Sharma had released the video following the Prophet Muhammed controversy.
What Is The Nupur Sharma Controversy?
Nupur Sharma appeared on a Times Now debate on 26 May that was hosted by news anchor Navika Kumar where she made comments against Prophet Muhammad.
The clip, where she can be heard making the comments, was shared on Twitter on 27 May, by fact-checking website Alt News' co-founder Mohammed Zubair, who called Sharma out. It went viral on social media.
Following this, several Gulf nations and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which consists of 56 member states, condemned the remarks made by her.
Some countries summoned the Indian ambassadors and handed over to them protest notes what the Gulf countries called categorical "rejection and condemnation" of the remarks by her. Not just abroad, violent protests broke out in several parts of India as well.
As the row escalated, BJP suspended her, while expelling the party's Delhi media head Naveen Jindal, who had also tweeted derogatory remarks against the Prophet, which is now deleted.
Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against Sharma and Kumar in Maharashtra's Parbhani district by a Muslim cleric against the comments.
