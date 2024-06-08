ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

This Image of Anant and Radhika Wearing Attires Made in Gold Is AI-Generated

Two detection tools indicated that the image was AI-generated and not a real visual.

Hindi Female

A photograph of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is going viral on the internet to claim that it shows them wearing attires made with gold.

What have users said?: Those sharing the post have uploaded it with a caption that said, "Ambani Family in gold dress. Ambani's son, daughter-in-law dressed in Indian gold."

You can view an archive of the post here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

(More archives of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)

What is the truth?: The image has been generated using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools and is not a real visual.

Discrepancies in the viral image: The image had several glaring discrepancies, such as the hand of Ambani looked blurred and misshapen.

  • Merchant's hand clutching the purse also appeared to be blurred and the latter looked incomplete.

  • Moreover, the difference in lighting on Merchant and Ambani's face was another error that we spotted.

  • These errors are usually seen in AI-generated images, which indicated that the visual was not real.

The viral image had several glaring discrepancies. 

(Source: Viral image/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

What did detection tools show?: We used the help of detection tools namely 'Hive Moderation' and 'Is It AI?' and found that both tools indicated that the image was AI-generated.

(Swipe right to view all claims.)

  • The tool showed over 99 percent chance of the image being AI-generated.

    (Source: Hive Moderation/Screenshot)

Conclusion: This image of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wearing attires made in gold is actually AI-generated.

Topics:  Anant Ambani   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

