No, This Video of a Huge Palace Cake Is Not From Ambani's Pre-Wedding Event

A video showing a massive castle-shaped white cake being brought into a hall is being shared as a recent video from the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on Google and came across a Facebook post from 29 October 2023.
This was shared by an entertainment page, UNILAD.
The video was credited to a TikTok user.
On checking the TikTok page using VPN, we found out that user named Fill from Turkmenistan had shared the same video several time on his profile.
This was shared on 22 October 2023.
Other posts of the same video by Fill carried a hashtags about Turkmenistan, Russia, Armenia and USA.
(Screenshot of the TikTok videos.)
(Source: TikTok/Screenshot)
We also found the same visuals in a report shared by News18 on 31 October 2023 and it mentioned that this was a cake brought in a wedding function.
Conclusion: Although we could not independently confirm the location of the video, it is clear that it is old and unrelated to the recent pre-wedding event of the Ambani family.
