ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

No, This Video of a Huge Palace Cake Is Not From Ambani's Pre-Wedding Event

This video predates the Ambani pre-wedding event and is not from India.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

A video showing a massive castle-shaped white cake being brought into a hall is being shared as a recent video from the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

This video predates the Ambani pre-wedding event and is not from India.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

What's the truth?: We found out that this video predates the Ambani pre-wedding event and is not from India.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on Google and came across a Facebook post from 29 October 2023.

  • This was shared by an entertainment page, UNILAD.

  • The video was credited to a TikTok user.

This video predates the Ambani pre-wedding event and is not from India.

The video was shared in October 2023.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

  • On checking the TikTok page using VPN, we found out that user named Fill from Turkmenistan had shared the same video several time on his profile.

  • This was shared on 22 October 2023.

This video predates the Ambani pre-wedding event and is not from India.

(Screenshot of the TikTok video.)

(Source: TikTok/Screenshot)

Other posts of the same video by Fill carried a hashtags about Turkmenistan, Russia, Armenia and USA.

  • (Screenshot of the TikTok videos.)

    (Source: TikTok/Screenshot)

We also found the same visuals in a report shared by News18 on 31 October 2023 and it mentioned that this was a cake brought in a wedding function.

0

Conclusion: Although we could not independently confirm the location of the video, it is clear that it is old and unrelated to the recent pre-wedding event of the Ambani family.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Fact Check   Ambani   Webqoof 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×