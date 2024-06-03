Watch: Isha Ambani's Speech From Radhika-Anant's Pre-Wedding Goes Viral

The Ambani family hosted another grand pre-wedding gala for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on a luxurious cruise in Europe. Recently, a video of Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta's speech delivered to the guests at the event, surfaced on social media.
In the viral clip from Portofino, Isha could be seen standing with Shloka and Anjali Merchant Majithia saying, "And I don’t think there’s ever going to be a holiday like this. So thank you so much, we love you all so so much, and this is so special because of each and every one of you, so thank you once again.”
"I think Isha and Shloka have wrapped it up. Thank you, everyone and thank you for being so so special and making us celebrate all together, especially to our two favourite people," Anjali further adds to the speech.
Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding celebration began on a cruise sailing away from Italy on 29 May and ended on 1 June in the south of France. Several Bollywood A-listers including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Salman Khan attended the event.
As per reports, the star-studded celebration also included musical performances by the iconic boyband Backstreet Boys and American pop star Katy Perry.
