Watch: Isha Ambani's Speech From Radhika-Anant's Pre-Wedding Goes Viral

The Ambani family hosted another grand pre-wedding gala for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on a luxurious cruise in Europe. Recently, a video of Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta's speech delivered to the guests at the event, surfaced on social media.

In the viral clip from Portofino, Isha could be seen standing with Shloka and Anjali Merchant Majithia saying, "And I don’t think there’s ever going to be a holiday like this. So thank you so much, we love you all so so much, and this is so special because of each and every one of you, so thank you once again.”