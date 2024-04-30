Fact-Check: AI-Generated Image of Women in Military Uniform Shared As Real

How did we find out?: At first, we noticed some discrepancies in the image.
Team WebQoof noticed two prominent discrepancies such as the woman on the extreme right having three hands and two hands shown without the body.
We also came across the image on a Facebook user Sona Gaming's page.
The user's profile was listed as a "Gaming Video Creator.
True Media: Like Hive, True Media also concluded that the image was AI-generated.
AI or Not: Similarly, this tool also detected the image as "likely AI-generated."
Conclusion: An AI-generated image of women in military uniforms is being shared as a real photo.
