Fact-Check: AI-Generated Image of Women in Military Uniform Shared As Real

AI-detection websites concluded that the image was created using AI.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
story-hero-img
Hindi Female

An image showing women dressed in military uniform is being shared to claim that it depicts "Indian Army women soldiers eating food on the road while on duty" under the hot sun in Rajasthan.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

We received a query about this on our WhatsApp tipline, as well.

Is the claim true?: The image is generated using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

How did we find out?: At first, we noticed some discrepancies in the image.

  • Team WebQoof noticed two prominent discrepancies such as the woman on the extreme right having three hands and two hands shown without the body.

Here are the discrepancies in the image. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

  • We also came across the image on a Facebook user Sona Gaming's page.

  • The user's profile was listed as a "Gaming Video Creator.

Here is a brief of the user's profile. 

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

  • We also found a few images on the user's profile that seemed to be digitally created. You can find those here and here.

Taking a cue from this, we ran the image on a few AI detection websites. Below are the results:

Hive: Hive concluded the image as 99.9% AI-generated.

Here are the results from Hive. 

(Source: Hive/Screenshot) 

True Media: Like Hive, True Media also concluded that the image was AI-generated.

Here are the results from True Media. 

(Source: True Media/Screenshot) 

AI or Not: Similarly, this tool also detected the image as "likely AI-generated."

Here are the results from AI or Not. 

(Source: AI or Not/Screenshot) 

Conclusion: An AI-generated image of women in military uniforms is being shared as a real photo.

0

