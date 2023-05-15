Altered Video of Hrithik Roshan Expressing Support To Imran Khan Goes Viral

A video of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan purportedly expressing support towards former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is going viral on social media.
In the video, Roshan can be heard saying, "I know who is Imran Khan. I request all my fans from everywhere to voice out and support Imran Khan out of humanity."
This comes after Khan was granted granted bail after being arrested on Tuesday, 9 May in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust Case by Rangers.
How did we find out the truth?: We divided the video into multiple keyframes using InVid, a video verification tool and came across a YouTube video from 10 January.
This video was 42 minutes long where Roshan interacted with his fan online.
In the interview, the interviewer asks Roshan if he has a message for his fans.
Roshan's reply to this question has been digitally altered to add a different voiceover.
The viral clip starts at 37:35 timestamp where he says to his fan, "Thank you, thank you for being there. I do not take them (his fans) for granted, I do not take you guys for granted. I know that I need to do good work and better work so that I always deserve the love."
A very similar edit of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was also viral to claim that he condemned the arrest of Khan. You can read our fact-check here.
Conclusion: An altered video of Hrithik Roshan is going viral to claim that he showed his support for Imran Khan.
