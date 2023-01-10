'We're Stuck on a Technicality': Hrithik Roshan on the Release of 'Krrish 4'
Hrithik Roshan’s 'Krrish' 4 has been in the making for ten years now.
Hrithik Roshan finally confirmed that his superhero action film, Krrish 4, is in the pipeline and "will happen real soon." In a recent interview, the actor opened up about being stuck on "one little technicality" pertaining to the release of the film. Krrish 4 has been in the making for ten years now.
The first film of the franchise, Koi... Mil Gaya, was released in 2003, followed by Krrish, which arrived in 2006, and Krrish 3 in 2013. All three films in the franchise have been directed and produced by Hrithik's father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan.
In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Hrithik shared, "I think, we should all get together and send out a little prayer. Everything is set (about Krrish 4) but we are stuck on one little technicality. Hopefully, we will overcome that by year end. Krrish 4 is definitely in the pipeline and it will happen real soon."
The actor also spoke about his upcoming film Fighter with Pinkvilla and said, "We are shooting with real fighter jets. We just shot in a Sukhoi. It has been so inspiring just being around the Indian Air Force. There is so much to learn from their body language, decorum, the discipline, their courage and intelligence. I am very glad that I got to experience that myself."
Krrish 4 was announced in 2018. The film's director stated that it was originally scheduled for a Christmas 2020 theatrical release, but it kept getting pushed back.
Last year, in June, when Krrish completed 15 years of its release, Hrithik shared a glimpse of the franchise's fourth instalment on Twitter. "The past is done. Let's see what the future brings. #15YearsOfKrrish #Krrish4," he wrote.
Besides, Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand, is likely to hit the silver screen next year, on 25 January 2024.
