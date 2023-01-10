'We're Stuck on a Technicality': Hrithik Roshan on the Release of 'Krrish 4'

The first film of the franchise, Koi... Mil Gaya, was released in 2003, followed by Krrish, which arrived in 2006, and Krrish 3 in 2013. All three films in the franchise have been directed and produced by Hrithik's father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Hrithik shared, "I think, we should all get together and send out a little prayer. Everything is set (about Krrish 4) but we are stuck on one little technicality. Hopefully, we will overcome that by year end. Krrish 4 is definitely in the pipeline and it will happen real soon."

The actor also spoke about his upcoming film Fighter with Pinkvilla and said, "We are shooting with real fighter jets. We just shot in a Sukhoi. It has been so inspiring just being around the Indian Air Force. There is so much to learn from their body language, decorum, the discipline, their courage and intelligence. I am very glad that I got to experience that myself."