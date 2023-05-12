Imran Khan To Appear Before Islamabad High Court for Pre-Arrest Bail Today

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to appear before the Islamabad High Court on Friday, 12 May, after the Supreme Court declared his incarceration "illegal."

Khan was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust land deal case and was sent to the National Accountability Bureau's remand custody for eight days. He was also indicted in the Toshakhana corruption case by a Pakistan court on the same day.

However, the Supreme Court ruled that nobody could be arrested from inside the court premises and ordered Khan's release on Thursday, 11 May.

"The manner of execution of the arrest warrant issued by the Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) dated 01.05.2023 in the Al-Qadir Trust case within the premises of the Islamabad High Court against petitioner is invalid and unlawful," the court's order stated, as per news agency PTI.