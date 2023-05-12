Imran Khan To Appear Before Islamabad High Court for Pre-Arrest Bail Today

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to appear before the Islamabad High Court on Friday, 12 May, after the Supreme Court declared his incarceration "illegal."
Khan was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust land deal case and was sent to the National Accountability Bureau's remand custody for eight days. He was also indicted in the Toshakhana corruption case by a Pakistan court on the same day.
However, the Supreme Court ruled that nobody could be arrested from inside the court premises and ordered Khan's release on Thursday, 11 May.
"The manner of execution of the arrest warrant issued by the Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) dated 01.05.2023 in the Al-Qadir Trust case within the premises of the Islamabad High Court against petitioner is invalid and unlawful," the court's order stated, as per news agency PTI.
The top court also ordered for Khan to be produced before the High Court at 11 am on Friday.
Meanwhile, Khan's party - the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) - announced a rally to mark the occasion and asked members to assemble near the court for his address.
After the court struck down his arrest, PTI workers had also distributed sweets at the residence of the former premier in Zaman Park. This came after widespread protests by Khan's party over the last few days. Till Thursday, several regions of Pakistan, including Karachi, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Lahore, had seen widespread violence, destruction of property and loss of life.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court also ordered the Islamabad Police to make adequate arrangements to ensure the security of the former prime minister.
(With inputs from news agency PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)