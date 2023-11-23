Old Pic of Yogi Adityanath & Akhilesh Yadav Shared With False Claims on MP Polls

A video, which claims that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was photographed with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is being shared on social media.

The claim: The video claims that Yogi Adityanath has 'betrayed' the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by joining forces with Yadav in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.