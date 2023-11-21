20-Year-Old Rape Victim Hacked To Death in UP’s Kaushambi: What We Know

A 20-year-old woman was hacked to death in Kaushambi district’s Dherha village on Monday, 20 November.
Details: Mahewaghat Police has sent the body of the deceased for post-mortem.
Since the incident, the atmosphere in the village has been tense.
Additional police forces have been deployed in the wake of the murder.
How it happened: According to the villagers, the woman was returning home after taking the cattle grazing on Monday evening when she allegedly got into an argument with two brothers, murder-accused Ashok and rape-accused Pawan.
After a spat broke out, it is alleged that the men brutally attacked the woman with a sharp object.
According to the police, both of the accused fled the village after committing the crime.
Why it matters: Villagers told The Quint that Pawan had been accused of raping the deceased victim three years ago.
He was released on bail two days ago.
Pawan has since been pressuring and threatening the victim’s family to withdraw the case, the villagers alleged.
