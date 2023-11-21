20-Year-Old Rape Victim Hacked To Death in UP’s Kaushambi: What We Know

How it happened: According to the villagers, the woman was returning home after taking the cattle grazing on Monday evening when she allegedly got into an argument with two brothers, murder-accused Ashok and rape-accused Pawan.

After a spat broke out, it is alleged that the men brutally attacked the woman with a sharp object.

According to the police, both of the accused fled the village after committing the crime.

Why it matters: Villagers told The Quint that Pawan had been accused of raping the deceased victim three years ago.