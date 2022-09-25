Receptionist's Kin Says Won't Conduct Last Rites; Questions Resort Demolition
"We will only go ahead with the last rites after we get the final postmortem report," said the victim's father.
The family of the 19-year-old receptionist whose body was found in the Chilla canal in Rishikesh has refused to perform her last rites and questioned the state government's action in the case.
The receptionist was working in the Vanantra resort, which is owned by the main accused in the case, Pulkit Arya, who is the son of former Bharatiya Janata Party minister, Vinod Arya.
The victim's father said, "I am not satisfied with the report. We will only go ahead with the last rites after we get the final postmortem report."
The provisional report stated that the woman died after drowning and that her body had signs of injury caused by blunt force.
Pulkit Arya and two others were arrested for their alleged involvement in the woman's murder on Friday.
Family Questions Demolition
On the orders of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, parts of the resort were bulldozed by the administration. A day after this, a mob of angry locals set fire to other parts of the building.
The family alleges that this was done in order to destroy evidence.
The victim's father told the media, "Why did the government destroy the building? Because one gets evidence from there."
The postmortem was conducted at AIIMS, Rishikesh. As per reports, the officials are trying to convince the family to perform the woman's last rites.
