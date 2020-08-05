Indian-American Group Lobbies for Kamala Harris as Biden’s VP
Indian-American advocacy group IMPACT lobbies in support of Kamala Harris as Joe Biden’s Vice President.
An Indian-American advocacy group, IMPACT, is donating $10 million to help increase Indian-American representation in the 2020 United States Elections. A leading political organisation, the group is devoted to increasing the number of Indian-Americans in public office by recruiting, training, funding, and supporting the election of talented individuals from the community.
"With President Donald Trump hoping to eke out re-election by relying on a motivated minority of white voters, Biden should select someone who can help him bring together a racially diverse Democratic coalition that represents the future of the country. That person is Kamala Harris," writes Neil Makhija, executive director of IMPACT, in an opinion article on CNN.
Reflective of an inclusive America, Kamala Harris is a bi-racial candidate born to a Black father and an Indian mother. As Makhija notes, Harris is one of three Black US Senators, one of three Asian Americans, and the first-ever Indian-American to serve in the Senate.
“Indian Americans register and vote at high rates, even though we remain underrepresented in elected office.”Neil Makhija, executive director of IMPACT
"A Biden-Harris ticket would send a message that no door is closed to Indian Americans in public life," stated the executive director of IMPACT.
“Harris knows the Black American experience. She knows the South Asian American experience. She knows the immigrant experience. She knows the aspirational power of the American dream. She is the running mate for this moment.”Neil Makhija, executive director of IMPACT
(With inputs from CNN)
