Two Dozen Rohingya Die on Drifting Boat, 382 Rescued: Report

Video footage that has been released shows the starving Rohingya, mostly women and children, being helped by coastguard officials. One of them told a reporter that Malaysia has denied them entry thrice.

The Rohingya community is not considered citizens of the Buddhist-majority Myanmar and they complain of persecution. Though Myanmar denies persecuting Rohingya it also says they are not an indigenous ethnic group, rather they have migrated from South Asia.

In a military crackdown in 2017, which the army claimed was a retaliation to the attack by Rohingya insurgents, millions from the community were thrown away from Myanmar and they sought refuge in Southern Bangladesh.

By boarding boats, the community has been trying to enter Southeast Asia and build homes for a long time. Many human rights organisations feel that the coronavirus lockdown can lead to an acute crisis, similar to the one witnessed in 2015, when smugglers abandoned people on the sea after a crackdown by Thailand.

(With inputs from Reuters)