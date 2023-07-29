TN Police Arrests Writer Badri Seshadri For Comment on CJI Over Manipur Violence

Writer and political commentator Badri Seshadri has been arrested over a comment he made criticising CJI DY Chandrachud amid the Manipur violence on Saturday, 29 July.
The Tamil Nadu police arrested him from his Chennai residence after a Kunnam-based lawyer, Kaviyarasu, alleged that he was “disturbed” by the way Seshadri spoke about Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud during an interview.
Why was he arrested? Seshadri, during an interview with Aadhan Tamil Youtube on 22 July, had said that the violence in Manipur began after the High Court’s decision on the ST status for the Meitei community.
Criticising the Supreme Court, Seshadri had said in the interview,
"The Supreme Court has said that if you cannot do anything, we will. Let's give a gun to Chandrachud and send him there. Let's see if he can restore peace."
The complainant alleged, “Badri was trying to belittle the CJI’s position, he also brought down the honor of the Supreme Court and the judicial system of the country.”
What charges have been filed against him?
Section 153 of the Indian Penal Code (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot)
Section 153 A of the Indian Penal Code (promoting enmity between different groups on any grounds)
Section 505 of the Indian Penal Code (statements conducing to public mischief)
