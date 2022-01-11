Supreme Court To Hear Haridwar Hate Speech Case Tomorrow

The Supreme Court (SC) will hear a petition seeking an independent inquiry into the Haridwar 'Dharam Sansad' hate speech case on Wednesday, 12 January.

The case is related to hate speeches, including open calls for genocide, allegedly made at a 'Dharam Sansad' in Haridwar at a religious assembly held between 17 and 19 December.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will hear the matter.