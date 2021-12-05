Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Quits Sansad TV Show After Suspension From RS
Chaturvedi said the suspension was an attempt to stifle her voice and she needs to speak against this injustice.
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu saying that she would like to step down as the anchor of a TV show 'Meri Kahaani' on Sansad TV.
This letter came as a response to her suspension from Rajya Sabha for the ongoing winter session of Parliament. Chaturvedi called her suspension "arbitrary" and said that she is taking this action with "great anguish."
Stating that the suspension was an attempt to stifle her voice, in her letter, Chaturvedi said:
“After my arbitrary suspension, that has totally disregarded established Parliamentary norms & rules, to stifle my voice, my party’s voice inside the chamber, I am unwilling to continue taking space on Sansad TV when my primary oath to the constitution is being denied to me.”
Her show, 'Meri Kahani' was a series of interviews with women parliamentarians. She said she was committed to the show, but must step away in the light of her suspension. She added:
"That this suspension also chose to disregard my parliamentary track record and my contribution beyond the call of duty so as to give a platform to women parliamentarians to share their journey, I believe injustice has been done but as it is considered valid in the eyes of the chair, I must respect it."
Twelve MPs including Chaturvedi, were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for unruly conduct during the monsoon session in August.
Among those suspended, six MPs are from the Congress, two from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), two from Shiv Sena, and one each from Communist Party of India and Communist Party of India (Marxist).
Saying that it is her responsibility to speak against such an unprecedented event, she said:
“I believe it is my duty that when today the highest number of women MPs have been suspended in the recorded history of Rajya Sabha for an entire session for speaking up for the people of this country then I need to speak up for them and stand in solidarity for them. Also, not to forget 12 MPs being suspended for an entire session for their conduct in previous session has never happened in parliament’s history."
TMC MP Derek O’Brien and Congress MP from Kerala Hibi Eden were among those who tweeted in support of Chaturvedi.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.