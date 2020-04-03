Relief to NDTV, SC Quashes I-T Notice Over Channel’s UK Subsidiary

Without going into the merits of the case, the top court framed three questions related to the dispute for its consideration which included whether in the facts and circumstances of the case it can be said that the revenue had a valid reason to believe that undisclosed income had escaped assessment.

It also framed questions on whether the assessee did not disclose fully and truly all material facts during the course of original assessment which led to the finalisation of assessment order and undisclosed income escaping detection.

While answering one of the questions framed, the bench said, “at the stage of issuance of notice, the assessing officer is to form a prima facie view only.”

“In our opinion, the material disclosed in assessment proceedings for subsequent years was sufficient to form such a view. We accordingly hold that there were reasons to believe that income had escaped assessment in this case,” the bench added.