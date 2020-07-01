Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Asked to Vacate Govt Bungalow by 1 August

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been asked to vacate bungalow allotted by the Government of India by 1 August.

"Consequent upon withdrawal of SPG protection and grant of Z+ security cover by Ministry of Home Affairs, which does not have provision for allotment/retention of government accommodation on security ground to you, the allotment of Type 6B house number 35, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi is hereby canceled with effect from 1 July," reads the government notice.

"Any stay beyond 1 August will attract damage charges/penal rent as per rule," it added further.

Earlier, in 2019, Ministry of Home Affairs had withdrawn SPG protection to her and her family.