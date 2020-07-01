Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Asked to Vacate Govt Bungalow by 1 August
Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has also ordered the withdrawal of SPG protection to her and her family.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been asked to vacate bungalow allotted by the Government of India by 1 August.
"Consequent upon withdrawal of SPG protection and grant of Z+ security cover by Ministry of Home Affairs, which does not have provision for allotment/retention of government accommodation on security ground to you, the allotment of Type 6B house number 35, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi is hereby canceled with effect from 1 July," reads the government notice.
"Any stay beyond 1 August will attract damage charges/penal rent as per rule," it added further.
Earlier, in 2019, Ministry of Home Affairs had withdrawn SPG protection to her and her family.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
