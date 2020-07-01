‘Preposterous & Unacceptable’: Press Club on Prasar Bharati vs PTI

Days after public service broadcaster Prasar Bharati, which runs Doordarshan and All India Radio, issued a notice to news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) alleging “anti-national” reporting, the Press Club of India has released a strongly worded statement in support of PTI, calling Prasar Bharati's move "preposterous" and "unacceptable".

"Prasar Bharati...has failed to live up to its mandate of being India's public service broadcaster, the mandate given to it by the Act of Parliament through which it was created in 1997," PCI said.

"It has become a lackey of the Union government, though it is technically autonomous and, as such, controls AIR and Doordarshan," it further added.