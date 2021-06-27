Paswan Calls Tejashwi "Younger Brother", Hints At RJD-LJP Alliance
Paswan spoke about the relationship between his and Yadav's parents and expressed displeasure at BJP's silence.
Amid Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) silence on the conflict within his party, Lok Jan Shakti's (LJP) Chirag Paswan hinted at forming a possible alliance in the future with Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).
Remembering the close relationship between his father and Lalu Prasad Yadav, Paswan reacted to Yadav's invitation to join forces with RJD saying that a decision on the coalition would be taken before elections in the State.
"My father and Lalu ji have always been close friends. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and I know each other since childhood, we had a close friendship, he is my younger brother. When election time will come in Bihar then the party will take a final call on the alliance," Paswan told ANI.
Aggrieved at BJP's lack of response at the ongoing dispute with uncle Pashupati Paras, the Jamui MP pointed out that he had stood with BJP when incumbent CM Nitish Kumar had not. Despite this, the party had supported Kumar, a JD (U) leader during the 2020 elections in the state.
"I stood with BJP on each step, including on matters of CAA, NRC. However, Nitish ji disagreed with the same. Now it is for the BJP to decide whether they will support me or Nitish Kumar in the coming days."Chirag Paswan, LJP MP from Jamui, Bihar, as per ANI.
In an attempt to regain lost political ground and public support in the state, Paswan announced that his Bihar yatra would commence from Hajipur, previously his father, Ram Vilas Paswan's turf and currently Paras' Lok Sabha constituency. The RJD has also stated that they would celebrate the late Ram Vilas Paswan's birth anniversary on 5 July, which would coincide with the party's 25th foundation day.
Yadav had called upon Paswan to join RJD earlier this week on 23 July, reminding him of how their fathers had worked together in 2010, when Lalu Prasad Yadav had helped the late Paswan get nominated to the Rajya Sabha when LJP had no MPs or MLAs.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Yadav said, "It is Chirag who has to decide if he would continue to live with followers of Guru Golwalkar’s ‘Bunch of Thoughts’ or with followers of BR Ambedkar, the maker of the Indian Constitution."
(With inputs from ANI and The Indian Express.)
