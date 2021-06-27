Paswan Calls Tejashwi "Younger Brother", Hints At RJD-LJP Alliance

Amid Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) silence on the conflict within his party, Lok Jan Shakti's (LJP) Chirag Paswan hinted at forming a possible alliance in the future with Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Remembering the close relationship between his father and Lalu Prasad Yadav, Paswan reacted to Yadav's invitation to join forces with RJD saying that a decision on the coalition would be taken before elections in the State.