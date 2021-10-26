Bihar Bypolls | Won't Reveal Our Strategy To Form Govt: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav is confident that the RJD-led Grand Alliance or Mahagathbandhan would win the by-elections for the two Vidhan Sabha seats from Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan, to be held on Saturday, 30 November, after which they would form the government in Bihar.

"BJP formed a government in Madhya Pradesh. They did not have any numbers before that. So how did they do that? My point is, why should we reveal our strategy now in the open so that we are not successful?" Yadav, the leader of the opposition, told The Quint in an exclusive interview.

Both the seats are currently held by the ruling Janata Dal (United) or JD (U), who will aim to retain the seats in the assembly. The Grand Alliance has 110 seats in the 243-member House, while the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has 126. The Grand Alliance needs 122 seats to form a government.