BJP MLA Count Down By 6 Since Bengal Polls: Why Is It Failing To Retain Leaders?

A section of BJP workers and state leaders didn’t accept the party's decision to elevate Suvendu Adhikari as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly.

“Our workers complained that they don’t want Suvendu Adhikari as the LoP. The party decided otherwise, which is why many workers have become inactive. Even now we get complaints that he (Suvendu Adhikari) doesn't respond to calls, doesn't speak to party MLAs. Now, the party is split into power centres and it is harming the most,” said a senior BJP leader, who doesn't want to be named.

Prior to Supriyo, another saffron party MP Saumitra Khan stepped down as the West Bengal chief of the BJP's youth wing after slamming Adhikari and accusing him of stealing the thunder of other state leaders.

“The manner in which he (Suvendu Adhikari) is going to Delhi frequently and misleading the leaders, he is trying to project as if he is the tallest leader of BJP. In sadness, I resign as the Yuva Morcha president,” Khan said in a Facebook live. But within hours, the Bishnupur MP withdrew his resignation.

BJP MP from Alipurduar and Minister of State (MoS) for Minority Affairs, John Barla recently sparked a controversy by demanding a separate state or territory carved out of North Bengal. BJP MP from Jalpaiguri Jayanta Roy and Darjeeling MP Raju Bista supported Barla’s demand.

Many BJP leaders from south Bengal distanced themselves from this demand and dubbed it as a personal statement and not of the party’s. The state chief initially said it was Barla who made the comment in his personal capacity and the party is against any form of division of Bengal. However, he recently flip-flopped and supported Barla's demand for bifurcation of the state.