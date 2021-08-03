Babul Supriyo: The Man Who Has 'Quit Politics' But Not His Lok Sabha Seat

Babul Supriyo is a man of many distinctions. In 2014, he was distinctively the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) only Member of Parliament (MP) from West Bengal. Thereafter, he distinctively became the first Bengal BJP MP to inducted into the first Modi cabinet. In 2019, as he was re-elected as MP from Asansol, he earned the distinction of being the only BJP MP from Bengal to be made minister twice.

Thereafter, Supriyo was fielded as MLA candidate in the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections, where he earned the distinction of losing by a bigger margin than any of the other MPs that the BJP had fielded for the polls.

In a Facebook post on 31 July, Supriyo said that he’d be quitting politics as well as MP-ship. Thereafter, on 2 August he announced that he will continue as MP of Asansol but will “not do any politics outside his constitutional post”. This gave him the distinction of being the first Indian politician who, by his own admission, is no longer a part of Indian politics.