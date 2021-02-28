Cracks In Bengal 3rd Front As Siddiqui Attacks Congress In Kolkata

Sparks flew at the political rally organised by the Left- Congress-Indian Secular Front (ISF) combine in Kolkata's Brigade Parade ground, as ISF chief and Furfura Sharif cleric, Abbas Siddiqui, attacked the Congress.

In a rally attended by senior Congress leaders like Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Bhupesh Bhagel and Left leaders like, Biman Bose, Mohammad Salim and Sitaram Yechury, Siddiqui attacked the Congress for not finalising a seat-sharing agreement with his party.