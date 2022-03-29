Birbhum Violence: WB Guv Dhankhar Summons Mamata Over 'Cliff Hanging Governance'

Banerjee on Sunday had said her government would cooperate with the CBI probe into the Birbhum violence but that her party would hit the streets if the central agency was found to colluding with the BJP.

In a letter written on 23 March, Dhankhar had accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of "adopting diversionary tactics" and shielding those guilty in the incidence of violence recorded in the Birbhum district of the state.

"Nothing can be more farcical than your claim "our state is always peaceful, barring a few sporadic incidents"," the governor had asserted in the letter.