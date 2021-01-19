Why Mamata Contesting Nandigram May Be a Game-Changer For TMC

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took the game for the upcoming elections in the state up by many notches when she announced on 18 January that she will be contesting from the Nandigram seat.

"How would it be if I stand from Nandigram? I was thinking…hence I’m saying it. It is my wish. It’s a rural area. It is an area close to my heart. It is an area I love. I may not be able to give much time here during the elections because I’m fighting 294 seats. So, please handle this for me. And after elections, I will handle everything for you", said the Trinamool Congress supremo, at a party rally in Nandigram.