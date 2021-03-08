TMC Candidate, 4 Sitting MLAs Who Were Denied Ticket Join BJP

The Trinamool Congress' (TMC) candidate from the Habibpur constituency of West Bengal, for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, Sarala Murmu has now joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Along with Murmu, four sitting MLAs from the TMC, who were denied tickets for the polls by the party, have also joined the saffron brigade. These MLAs are Rabindranath Bhattacharya (Singur), Sonali Guha (Satgachia), Dipendu Biswas (Basirhat) and Jatu Lahiri (Shibpur).

That apart, 14 members of the Malda Zilla Parishad also joined the BJP.