Vasundhara Raje Asking Cong MLAs to Support CM Gehlot: BJP Ally

Adding a twist to the ongoing power tussle in Rajasthan, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ally in the state has claimed that former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje is helping CM Ashok Gehlot stay in power.

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party leader Hanuman Beniwal on Thursday, 16 July, tweeted that Raje has been calling Congress MLAs and asking them to keep their distance from Sachin Pilot.