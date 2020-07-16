Explained: Pilot’s HC Move, Speaker’s Notice & What Next for MLAs

Sacked Congress leader Sachin Pilot, along with party 18 MLAs facing disqualification, moved Rajasthan High Court on Thursday, 16 July, with a plea seeking the notice to be 'quashed and proceedings be stayed.'

Pilot’s knocking on Rajasthan High Court’s door came in the wake of the notice, served to 19 Congress MLAs including Sachin Pilot, by state Assembly speaker CP Joshi. The MLAs are required to reply to the letter asking them why they cannot be disqualified.