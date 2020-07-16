Team Pilot Moves Rajasthan HC Against Disqualification Notices

Rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday, 16 July, moved the Rajasthan High Court along with other MLAs of his camp against the disqualification notices issued by the Assembly Speaker.

The hearing will take place at 3:00 pm on Thursday, amid rising political tensions in the state.

Rajasthan MLA Prithviraj Meena has filed the petition on behalf of the camp. Senior advocates Harish Salve and Mukul Rohatgi will be representing them.