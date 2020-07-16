Team Pilot Moves Rajasthan HC Against Disqualification Notices
Sachin Pilot was sacked from the post of Rajasthan deputy CM and state Congress chief on Tuesday.
Rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday, 16 July, moved the Rajasthan High Court along with other MLAs of his camp against the disqualification notices issued by the Assembly Speaker.
The hearing will take place at 3:00 pm on Thursday, amid rising political tensions in the state.
Rajasthan MLA Prithviraj Meena has filed the petition on behalf of the camp. Senior advocates Harish Salve and Mukul Rohatgi will be representing them.
This comes a day after notices were issued by Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi to 19 Congress MLAs for skipping the crucial Legislative Party meeting.
The Congress sought response from the rebel MLAs by Friday, 17 July.
Pilot was sacked from the post of the Rajasthan deputy CM and the state party chief on Tuesday, following his rebellion which precipitated the crisis in the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government.
On Wednesday, he had said he will not join the BJP.
