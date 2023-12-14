Join Us On:
Uproar Over Parliament Breach: Derek O'Brien Suspended from RS, 14 MPs From LS

The suspended Lok Sabha MPs include DMK's Kanimozhi and Congress' Manickam Tagore.

The Quint
Published
Politics
1 min read
A day after a massive security breach took place in the Parliament with four intruders entering the premises and setting off smoke canisters, (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien was suspended from the Rajya Sabha and 14 Opposition MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha on Thursday, 14 December.

The suspended Lok Sabha MPs include:

  • Kanimozhi Karunanidhi

  • Manickam Tagore

  • Benny Behanan

  • VK Sreekandan

  • Mohammad Jawed

  • PR Natarajan

  • K Subrahmanyam

  • SR Parthiban

  • S Venkatesan

  • TN Prathapan

  • Hibi Eden

  • S Jothimani

  • Ramya Haridas

  • Dean Kuriakose

The motion to move the MPs was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)

