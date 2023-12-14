Uproar Over Parliament Breach: Derek O'Brien Suspended from RS, 14 MPs From LS

A day after a massive security breach took place in the Parliament with four intruders entering the premises and setting off smoke canisters, (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien was suspended from the Rajya Sabha and 14 Opposition MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha on Thursday, 14 December.

The suspended Lok Sabha MPs include:

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi

Manickam Tagore

Benny Behanan

VK Sreekandan

Mohammad Jawed

PR Natarajan

K Subrahmanyam

SR Parthiban

S Venkatesan

TN Prathapan

Hibi Eden

S Jothimani

Ramya Haridas

Dean Kuriakose

The motion to move the MPs was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi.