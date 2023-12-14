Uproar Over Parliament Breach: Derek O'Brien Suspended from RS, 14 MPs From LS

A day after a massive security breach took place in the Parliament with four intruders entering the premises and setting off smoke canisters, (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien was suspended from the Rajya Sabha and 14 Opposition MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha on Thursday, 14 December.
The suspended Lok Sabha MPs include:
Kanimozhi Karunanidhi
Manickam Tagore
Benny Behanan
VK Sreekandan
Mohammad Jawed
PR Natarajan
K Subrahmanyam
SR Parthiban
S Venkatesan
TN Prathapan
Hibi Eden
S Jothimani
Ramya Haridas
Dean Kuriakose
The motion to move the MPs was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
