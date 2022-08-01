'Unintentional': Maha Guv Koshyari Apologises For ‘Gujarati-Rajasthani’ Remarks

Koshyari said he may have committed a mistake while speaking about the contribution of some members of society, during his Andheri speech.

“I expect the citizens of this state would forgive a humble servant of this state by abiding with the teachings of several saints. It was an unintentional error from my side,” Koshyari said.

On Saturday, as his comments drew widespread condemnation, Koshyari had said that the statement was misconstrued, and asked political parties not to create a controversy. "There was no question of belittling the contribution of Marathi-speaking people and "lauding one community does not mean insulting another,'' he said.

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray had demanded an apology from Koshyari. The former chief minister, whose relations with Koshyari were often strained while in office, accused the governor of "dividing" Hindus living in Mumbai and Thane.

"The hatred that the governor harbours in his mind against the Marathi people has inadvertently come out,” Thackeray said.

The Sena president said,