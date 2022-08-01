'Proud of My Old Friend': Uddhav Praises Arrested Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut

The former Maharashtra chief minister slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda for saying that only the "BJP will survive," saying that such statements indicate that the country is moving towards a dictatorship.

"We all need to say where the country is going and decide whether we want to let them take it in that direction. Nadda's comments on "only the BJP will survive" show that the country is moving towards dictatorship," the Sena chief said.

He also claimed that only muscle power was being used in the current political scenario, and warned the BJP against trying to use it to destroy political parties.