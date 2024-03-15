'Electoral Bonds Numbers Should Also Be Disclosed': SC Issues Notice to SBI

A day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) published the electoral bonds data, the Supreme Court on Friday, 15 March, said that the State Bank of India has not published the 'Electoral Bonds' numbers and issued a notice regarding the same.
The apex court observed this while hearing the petition filed by the ECI, seeking the return of sealed cover documents submitted to the court during the electoral bonds hearing.
While issuing a notice to the the bank, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said, "The judgment of the constitution bench clarified that all details of electoral bonds will be made available including date of purchase, name of purchaser, the denomination. It is been submitted that SBI has not disclosed the Electoral Bonds numbers (alphanumeric numbers). Notice be issued to SBI. We direct registry to issue notice to SBI returnable on Monday."
The SBI had submitted the bonds data to the ECI on 12 March after receiving directions for the same from the Supreme Court.
In its order last month, the apex court declared the electoral bonds scheme as 'unconstitutional' and asked that the SBI provide details of the bonds purchased between April 2019 and February 2024.
To read our detailed coverage and major takeaways from the electoral bonds data, click here.