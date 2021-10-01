I Will Do 'Tukde-Tukde' of BJP, They Chose Godse Over Gandhi: Kanhaiya Kumar
Meanwhile, the RJD dubbed Kumar "another Navjot Singh Sidhu" and claimed he would go on to destroy the Congress.
Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar, who had joined the party earlier this week, on Friday, 1 October, attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP), using their own catchphrase and said he would do 'Tukde Tukde' of the saffron party, reported NDTV.
"The BJP calls me 'Tukde-Tukde gang'. I am 'Tukde-Tukde' for the BJP, and I will do 'Tukde-Tukde' of BJP. This party considers Godse the father of the nation, not Gandhi. They only praise Gandhi in front of [US President Joe] Biden," he told NDTV.
'Modi-Shah a Nathuram-Banai Jodi'
In reference to Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, the former Communist Party of India (CPI) leader called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah a "Nathuram-Banai Jodi".
"Like many other youngsters, I feel that it is getting late. The party which has the legacy of winning freedom for the country, to save that freedom, that party must be the strongest. Those who are focussed only on their political career are joining BJP today," he further said.
Kanhaiya, a former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union president, had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from his hometown of Begusarai in Bihar but had lost to the BJP's Giriraj Singh.
Stating that criticism of the Congress leadership helps the BJP, Kumar said "the more successful Congress will be, the bigger the defeat BJP will face."
He also said if he didn't think the BJP could be defeated, he would have quit politics and not joined Congress.
Further dubbing Rahul Gandhi a sincere and fearless leader who wants the truth to prevail, Kumar told NDTV: "My interactions with Rahul Gandhi made me feel that he is a compassionate leader...always asked me about my mother's well-being, my father's health. I really appreciate that about him, and these are the qualities that attract me."
'Kanhaiya, Another Sidhu': RJD Hits Out at Cong
Meanwhile, the RJD on Friday dubbed Kanhaiya "another Navjot Singh Sidhu" and claimed that he would go on to “destroy” the Congress party.
According to PTI, RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari said:
"He is just like another Navjot Singh Sidhu who will further destroy the party."
He also reportedly went on to claim the the Congress party was a sinking ship with no future.
"Kanhaiya Kumar's induction won't make any difference.”
Meanwhile, PTI has reported that RJD sources are unhappy that Kumar was inducted into the Congress without any consultation with them.
(With inputs from NDTV and PTI.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.