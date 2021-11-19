Tripura: Section 144 in Teliamura After TMC-BJP Workers Clash; 19 Injured

“Suddenly, the TMC workers attacked BJP supporters who also retaliated,” he added.

Police tried to pacify both the groups, but had to use “mild force” and tear gas shells to control the situation, Chakraborty said.

Total 19 persons, including two police personnel, were injured in the clash, he said.

Three cases were registered in connection with the incident at Teliamura police station. Two cases were filed by the father of TMC worker Anirban Sarkar who was admitted to a hospital with injuries, police said.

A separate case was registered by the police with charges of attempt to murder, voluntarily causing grievous injury and unlawful assembly, they said.

Five persons, including Sarkar, were arrested, police said.